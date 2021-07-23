Chiloquin Daily Weather Forecast

CHILOQUIN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Patchy smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 92 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, July 24 Haze High 97 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, July 25 Haze then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



