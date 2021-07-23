Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(MIMS, FL) Friday is set to be rainy in Mims, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mims:

Friday, July 23 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, July 26 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.