Weather Forecast For Jemison
JEMISON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 24
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, July 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
