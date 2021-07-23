Weather Forecast For Wayland
WAYLAND, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while haze then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, July 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, July 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
