Rembert, SC

Rembert Weather Forecast

Rembert (SC) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

REMBERT, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyMvQ_0b5hNIOY00

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

