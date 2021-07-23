Rembert Weather Forecast

REMBERT, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, July 24 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Sunday, July 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.