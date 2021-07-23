Cancel
Center Line, MI

A rainy Friday in Center Line — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Center Line (MI) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(CENTER LINE, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Center Line Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Center Line:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0b5hNDyv00

  • Friday, July 23

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Center Line, MI
