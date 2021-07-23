Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Mountain View Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mountain View:

Friday, July 23 Frequent Rain Showers High 76 °F, low 63 °F 12 mph wind



Saturday, July 24 Frequent rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Sunday, July 25 Chance of rain showers during the day; while frequent rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, July 26 Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 8 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.