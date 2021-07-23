Cancel
Mountain View, HI

Rainy Friday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Mountain View (HI) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Mountain View Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mountain View:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0b5hN9XG00

  • Friday, July 23

    Frequent Rain Showers

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, July 24

    Frequent rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while frequent rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

