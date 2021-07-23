Weather Forecast For Shiprock
SHIPROCK, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, July 24
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
