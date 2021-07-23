Weather Forecast For Shiprock

SHIPROCK, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 63 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, July 24 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



