Shiprock, NM

Weather Forecast For Shiprock

Posted by 
Shiprock (NM) Weather Channel
Shiprock (NM) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

SHIPROCK, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKWsf_0b5hN2MB00

  • Friday, July 23

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, July 24

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shiprock (NM) Weather Channel

Shiprock (NM) Weather Channel

Shiprock, NM
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

