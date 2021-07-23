Blackstone Daily Weather Forecast
BLACKSTONE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, July 24
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, July 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
