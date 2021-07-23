Cancel
Vassar, MI

Friday rain in Vassar: Ideas to make the most of it

Vassar (MI) Weather Channel
Vassar (MI) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(VASSAR, MI) Friday is set to be rainy in Vassar, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Vassar:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0b5hMS5D00

  • Friday, July 23

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Vassar (MI) Weather Channel

Vassar (MI) Weather Channel

Vassar, MI
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Vassar, MI
