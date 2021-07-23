Cancel
Suncook, NH

Take advantage of Friday sun in Suncook

Suncook (NH) Weather Channel
Suncook (NH) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(SUNCOOK, NH) A sunny Friday is here for Suncook, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Suncook:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0b5hMNuo00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then areas of fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Areas of fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Light rain likely then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

