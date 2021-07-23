Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belington, WV

Belington is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Belington (WV) Weather Channel
Belington (WV) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(BELINGTON, WV) The forecast is calling for sun today in Belington. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Belington:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0b5hMM2500

  • Friday, July 23

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Belington (WV) Weather Channel

Belington (WV) Weather Channel

Belington, WV
109
Followers
524
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belington, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Senate introduces text of bipartisan infrastructure package

WASHINGTON — Senators introduced the long-awaited text of their bipartisan infrastructure bill Sunday, aiming to pass the massive measure this week. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he would push forward with amendments to the legislation, which senators were finalizing through the weekend. "Given how bipartisan the bill is,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy