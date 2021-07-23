4-Day Weather Forecast For Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Saturday, July 24
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, July 25
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
