Hughesville, MD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hughesville

Posted by 
Hughesville (MD) Weather Channel
Hughesville (MD) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

HUGHESVILLE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LuJUy_0b5hMJNu00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(HUGHESVILLE, MD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hughesville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

