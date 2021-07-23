4-Day Weather Forecast For Hughesville

HUGHESVILLE, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, July 24 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, July 25 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



