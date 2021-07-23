Cancel
Clinton, MA

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Clinton (MA) Weather Channel
Clinton (MA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(CLINTON, MA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clinton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0b5hMHcS00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

