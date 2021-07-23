Cancel
Carrollton, KY

Carrollton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Carrollton (KY) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

CARROLLTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Tgnf_0b5hM4EG00

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Carrollton, KY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

