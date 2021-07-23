Carrollton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CARROLLTON, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, July 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
