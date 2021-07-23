Cancel
Selmer, TN

Selmer Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Selmer (TN) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

SELMER, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then haze during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Selmer, TN
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Selmer is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(SELMER, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Selmer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

