4-Day Weather Forecast For Wharton

WHARTON, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 24 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, July 25 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 66 °F Light wind



