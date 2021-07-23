Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from proven model that nailed Allen's big year

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe quarterback carousel spun steadily during the NFL offseason, as retirements, trades and free agent moves are putting new franchise faces on many teams' offenses heading into 2021. At least two teams will face open competition for their QB1 spots, as Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill are battling for the starting spot in New Orleans, while Teddy Bridgewater will push Drew Lock for the same role in Denver. Where should every quarterback be in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings?

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Brees
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleepers#American Football#Bills#Adp#Sportsline#Broncos#Texans#Patriots#Sony Michel#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
News Break
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Fantasy Football Busts: Josh Allen & Stefon Diggs Will Fail to Repeat Last Season's Success

First, I want to say I’m a big fan of Allen and what he brings to the table. Unfortunately for me, when connecting the receiver dots in 2021, I don’t see repeated success in passing touchdowns. He has one elite wide receiver with two aging wideouts. Gabriel Davis' direction and possible improvement do add some intrigue. In the end, Allen is priced based on his 2020 success while lacking the receiving corps to support the breakout production at wide receiver (312/3,879/28 on 412 targets). In addition, I don't believe in the Bills' offensive line. In the early protections, I have Allen ranked 6th, which places him on my fade list based on his higher projected ADP in drafts this year.
NFLFOX Sports

Josh Allen edges out Patrick Mahomes for the strongest arm in 'Madden 22'

Another day, another set of "Madden" rankings causing a stir in the sports world. While "Madden NFL 22" doesn't come out until the end of August, fans are getting their first look at the game's quarterback throw power rankings ahead of its release. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen tops the...
NFLpff.com

2021's Fantasy Football Breakout Running Back: Damien Harris

In this series of articles, I’m looking at the fantasy football breakout potential of running backs heading into the 2021 NFL season. (Find the entire series on breakout running backs here.) This builds off of my recent breakout receiver articles that profiled each of the second-year wide receivers. My research...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Josh Allen Madden 22 rating disrespectful after Bills QB’s 2020 season

The Madden ratings for quarterbacks were released on Friday and BIlls quarterback Josh Allen is outside the top five. That’s downright disrespectful. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had major questions about him coming into the 2020 NFL season. His accuracy was still very much in question after completing only 58.8 percent of his passes in 2019 and his 30-21 touchdown-interception ratio through two seasons was also a bit concerning as well. Those questions no longer exist after last year, however.
NFLfantasypros.com

Boom, Bust, and Everything In Between – Running Backs (2021 Fantasy Football)

Boom, bust, and everything in between. What does that mean, exactly? If this is your first time reading this piece, you might be wondering that. When someone mentions that “Player X recorded five RB1 performances last year,” it irks me a bit. It’s like saying something to the effect of “Kareem Hunt was the RB10 last year, so he was a solid low-end RB1.” Ask anyone who rostered him in fantasy last year if he was the 10th best running back. He scored fewer than 12.2 PPR points in 8-of-16 games. Stating where someone finished for a particular week doesn’t do us any good, either, because variance is a real thing.
NFLelitesportsny.com

ESNY 2021 Fantasy Football Preview: Top 15 QBs

ESNY commences its 2021 Fantasy Football Preview series by discussing the top 15 fantasy quarterbacks in the NFL. August is upon us and NFL training camps have commenced. That means it’s football season, and fantasy football drafts (whether you’re a part of one or two or 12 leagues) are occurring.
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football draft prep 2021: Drafting my best team from No. 8 overall in a 0.5 PPR league

Running backs will take up most of the first round in traditional one-QB snake drafts. That doesn't mean you have to take one, but you probably should. The other options are a safe pass-catcher, be it Davante Adams (finished as the No. 1 receiver in PPR points per game in two of the past three years), Tyreek Hill (top five in PPR points per game among receivers two of the past three years) or Travis Kelce (five straight years as the No. 1 PPR tight end in Fantasy).
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Can Josh Allen bring home the MVP in 2021?

It’s a new day in Orchard Park. For the first time since 1993, the Buffalo Bills are entering the season as favorites to be amongst the four best teams in the NFL. The cause for excitement? The 25-year-old quarterback who played one year of junior college football at Reedley College before transferring to the University of Wyoming. Josh Allen ended the 2020 campaign as the runner-up for the MVP Award behind Aaron Rodgers. In just his third year, Allen already surpassed several of Jim Kelly’s single-season records thanks to his breakout campaign in 2020. Including the Bills' franchise record for passing yards in a season (4,544) and passing touchdowns (37), finishing with a 107.2 passer rating.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Was Furious At Bucs Practice On Sunday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has never been one to hide his emotions – on or off the field. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that he was furious when a practice didn’t go the way he wanted. According to reports out of Buccaneers training camp, Brady was furious...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Vikings WR Suffered Major Injury During Friday Practice

The Minnesota Vikings made headlines for only unfortunate reasons on Saturday. First, the Vikings suffered a series of setbacks at the quarterback position. Minnesota was down three quarterbacks, including Kirk Cousins, on Saturday after Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19. That left just former University of Washington star quarterback Jake Browning manning the offense during Saturday’s practice.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Green Bay Packers Positioning Themselves to Make Another Addition

This may not be what going “all-in” looks like to some, but it’s clear — and has been for a while — that the Green Bay Packers are all-in on the 2021 season. Despite facing a shrunken salary cap this offseason, for the most part, the Packers were able to keep the 2020 roster together here in 2021. The only major loss in free agency was Corey Linsley–otherwise, just about everyone else is returning.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Had 1 Telling Slip At His Press Conference

Aaron Rodgers is officially back in Green Bay, committed to the Packers for the 2021 season, but there are still some clear issues between the quarterback and the franchise. The superstar quarterback has agreed to a reworked deal that could provide him with an out following the 2021 season. Many expect Rodgers to play the 2022 season (and beyond) elsewhere. One analyst already named 11 teams as potential destinations.
NFLSporting News

Fantasy Football RB Tiers 2021: Running back rankings, draft strategy

A draft strategy guide for running backs? That's easy -- draft early and draft often. Done. No other fantasy tips needed, right? Sadly, it's not quite as simple as that. Drafting frequently is one thing; drafting smartly is another. You don't need any sort of cheat sheet or sleepers list to do the former, but in order to do the latter, you need to know which players to target and in which rounds. Having a handy set of 2021 RB rankings tiers is the best way to do that.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Roger Goodell Sends Clear Message On Fans Attending Games

The 2020 NFL season yielded a mixed bag of stadium capacities around the league. Depending on local regulations and team preferences, some organizations operated under limited capacity and others welcomed no fans at all. This coming season, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell expects to have a more uniform structure. During a...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints not afraid to move on from culture disruptors like Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas is being a real thorn in the New Orleans Saints‘ side right now. You could even say he’s been this way dating back to last season. Thomas, the team’s star wideout, suffered an ankle injury in last season’s opener at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He never really recovered from that ailment, going on to play in just Weeks 9-14 of the 2020 campaign, though he did make it back for the playoffs (of course).
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Ohio State QB News

In a stunning development that could have major implications in the college football national title race, Ohio State five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers will forgo his senior year of high school and enroll early. Ewers is the No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 per 247Sports. Over the past...

Comments / 0

Community Policy