Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from proven model that nailed Allen's big year

Boom, bust, and everything in between. What does that mean, exactly? If this is your first time reading this piece, you might be wondering that. When someone mentions that “Player X recorded five RB1 performances last year,” it irks me a bit. It’s like saying something to the effect of “Kareem Hunt was the RB10 last year, so he was a solid low-end RB1.” Ask anyone who rostered him in fantasy last year if he was the 10th best running back. He scored fewer than 12.2 PPR points in 8-of-16 games. Stating where someone finished for a particular week doesn’t do us any good, either, because variance is a real thing.