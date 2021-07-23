Cancel
Coldwater, MS

Coldwater Weather Forecast

Coldwater (MS) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

COLDWATER, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ESqP5_0b5hLkzC00

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

