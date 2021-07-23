Roosevelt Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROOSEVELT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy smoke overnight
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, July 24
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, July 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
