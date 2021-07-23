Cancel
Roosevelt, UT

Roosevelt Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Roosevelt (UT) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

ROOSEVELT, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0b5hLegq00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy smoke overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Roosevelt, UT
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

