Friday has sun for Bound Brook — 3 ways to make the most of it

(BOUND BROOK, NJ) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bound Brook:

Friday, July 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, July 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, July 25 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.