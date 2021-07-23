Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethlehem, GA

Friday sun alert in Bethlehem — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Bethlehem (GA) Weather Channel
Bethlehem (GA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(BETHLEHEM, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bethlehem. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bethlehem:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0b5hL0f900

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Bethlehem (GA) Weather Channel

Bethlehem (GA) Weather Channel

Bethlehem, GA
123
Followers
522
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethlehem, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Bethlehem, GAPosted by
Bethlehem (GA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Bethlehem

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bethlehem: Monday, August 2: Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, August 3: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while
Bethlehem, GAPosted by
Bethlehem (GA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Bethlehem

(BETHLEHEM, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bethlehem. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy