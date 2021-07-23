Cancel
Loomis (CA) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Loomis

Posted by 
 10 days ago

LOOMIS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0b5hKx2M00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Loomis, CA
