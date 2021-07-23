Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Jump on Donora’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Donora (PA) Weather Channel
Donora (PA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(DONORA, PA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Donora Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Donora:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0b5hKvGu00

  • Friday, July 23

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Donora, PA
78
Followers
523
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finance#Sunbreak#Nws
Related
Posted by
Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Donora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Donora: Sunday, August 1: Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Monday, August 2: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, August 3: Mostly sunny
Donora, PAPosted by
Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Donora is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(DONORA, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Donora. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy