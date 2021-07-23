Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plain City (OH) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Plain City

Posted by 
Plain City (OH) Weather Channel
Plain City (OH) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

PLAIN CITY, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Skb2i_0b5hKjvQ00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Plain City (OH) Weather Channel

Plain City (OH) Weather Channel

Plain City, OH
109
Followers
518
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Newsbreak#Nws
Related
Posted by
Plain City (OH) Weather Channel

Plain City is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(PLAIN CITY, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Plain City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Posted by
Plain City (OH) Weather Channel

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(PLAIN CITY, OH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Plain City Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy