Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogers, MN

Jump on Rogers’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Rogers (MN) Weather Channel
Rogers (MN) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(ROGERS, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Rogers Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rogers:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0b5hKi2h00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Rogers (MN) Weather Channel

Rogers (MN) Weather Channel

Rogers, MN
40
Followers
514
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rogers, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Rogers, MNPosted by
Rogers (MN) Weather Channel

Rogers Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Rogers: Monday, August 2: Haze; Tuesday, August 3: Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, August 4: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, August 5:
Posted by
Rogers (MN) Weather Channel

Saturday sun alert in Rogers — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ROGERS, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rogers. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Rogers, MNPosted by
Rogers (MN) Weather Channel

Sunday sun alert in Rogers — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ROGERS, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rogers. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy