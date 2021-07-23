Jump on Rogers’s rainy forecast today

(ROGERS, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Rogers Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rogers:

Friday, July 23 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 93 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, July 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight High 93 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Sunday, July 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, July 26 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 92 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.