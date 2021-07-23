Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grain Valley, MO

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel
Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(GRAIN VALLEY, MO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Grain Valley. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grain Valley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0b5hKh9y00

  • Friday, July 23

    Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel

Grain Valley (MO) Weather Channel

Grain Valley, MO
82
Followers
516
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grain Valley, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy