4-Day Weather Forecast For Millen
MILLEN, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Sunday, July 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
