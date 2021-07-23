Soperton Weather Forecast
SOPERTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 24
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, July 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0