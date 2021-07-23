Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Beach, MD

Friday sun alert in North Beach — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
North Beach (MD) Weather Channel
North Beach (MD) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(NORTH BEACH, MD) A sunny Friday is here for North Beach, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0b5hKbrc00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

North Beach (MD) Weather Channel

North Beach (MD) Weather Channel

North Beach, MD
84
Followers
520
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Beach, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
North Beach, MDPosted by
North Beach (MD) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For North Beach

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in North Beach: Sunday, August 1: Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, August 2: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, August 3: Mostly cloudy

Comments / 0

Community Policy