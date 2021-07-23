Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseboro, NC

Roseboro Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Roseboro (NC) Weather Channel
Roseboro (NC) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

ROSEBORO, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0b5hKayt00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Roseboro (NC) Weather Channel

Roseboro (NC) Weather Channel

Roseboro, NC
105
Followers
507
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roseboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy