Weather Forecast For Uxbridge
UXBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, July 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 76 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, July 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
