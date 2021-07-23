Cancel
Uxbridge, MA

Weather Forecast For Uxbridge

Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel
Uxbridge (MA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

UXBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0b5hKTkg00

  • Friday, July 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 76 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

