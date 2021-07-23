Cancel
Carnesville, GA

Carnesville Weather Forecast

Carnesville (GA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

CARNESVILLE, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0b5hKPDm00

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

