Weather Forecast For East. Helena
EAST. HELENA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, July 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, July 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0