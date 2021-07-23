Ware Shoals Weather Forecast
WARE SHOALS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Saturday, July 24
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, July 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
