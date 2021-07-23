Cancel
Ware Shoals, SC

Ware Shoals Weather Forecast

Ware Shoals (SC) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

WARE SHOALS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0b5hKMop00

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Ware Shoals, SC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

