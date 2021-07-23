Cancel
Toano, VA

Toano is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

Toano (VA) Weather Channel
Toano (VA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(TOANO, VA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Toano:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0b5hKLw600

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Toano, VA
