Junction City, OR

Junction City Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 10 days ago

JUNCTION CITY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0b5hKJAe00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(JUNCTION CITY, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Junction City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

