Sneads, FL

Friday rain in Sneads: Ideas to make the most of it

Sneads (FL) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(SNEADS, FL) Friday is set to be rainy in Sneads, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sneads:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0b5hKIHv00

  • Friday, July 23

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 93 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sneads, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

