Jonestown, PA

Jonestown Daily Weather Forecast

Jonestown (PA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

JONESTOWN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0b5hKGWT00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Jonestown, PA
