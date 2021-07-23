Cancel
Brownfield, TX

Brownfield Daily Weather Forecast

Brownfield (TX) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

BROWNFIELD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0b5hKFdk00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

