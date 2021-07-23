Brownfield Daily Weather Forecast
BROWNFIELD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, July 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, July 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
