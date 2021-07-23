Cancel
Cortlandt Manor, NY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cortlandt Manor

Cortlandt Manor (NY) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

CORTLANDT MANOR, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0b5hK7fB00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cortlandt Manor, NY
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

