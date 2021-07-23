Cancel
Sophia, NC

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sophia

Sophia (NC) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

SOPHIA, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0b5hK0U600

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sophia, NC
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

