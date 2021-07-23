Cancel
Whitsett, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Whitsett

Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel
Whitsett (NC) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

WHITSETT, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0b5hJyss00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

