Bushkill, PA

Bushkill Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Bushkill (PA) Weather Channel
Bushkill (PA) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

BUSHKILL, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0b5hJsaW00

  • Friday, July 23

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

