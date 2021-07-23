Cancel
Pine Bush, NY

Friday has sun for Pine Bush — 3 ways to make the most of it

Pine Bush (NY) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

(PINE BUSH, NY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Friday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Pine Bush:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0b5hJrhn00

  • Friday, July 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pine Bush, NY
