Twin Lake, MI

Twin Lake Daily Weather Forecast

Twin Lake (MI) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

TWIN LAKE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0b5hJqp400

  • Friday, July 23

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while haze overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Twin Lake, MI
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(TWIN LAKE, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Twin Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

