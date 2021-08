The Blue Ribbon Transit Recovery Task Force convened by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission today wrapped up its work by approving 27 near-term actions to be taken by MTC, transit agencies, county transportation agencies and others in the coming months to make the Bay Area’s public transportation network more connected, more efficient, and more customer-focused. Approval of this set of actions marks the culmination of a 14-month effort that began in May 2020 when the Task Force accepted a three-stage mission to help the Bay Area transit network adjust to new conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. These stages included assisting in the distribution of federal coronavirus relief funds and guiding transit agencies’ recovery planning as well as developing a ‘Transit Transformation’ action plan.