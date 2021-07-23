Cancel
Cold Spring, MN

Cold Spring Weather Forecast

Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel
Cold Spring (MN) Weather Channel
COLD SPRING, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0b5hJh7l00

  • Friday, July 23

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • 0 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Community Policy