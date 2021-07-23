Cold Spring Weather Forecast
COLD SPRING, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 93 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, July 24
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, July 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, July 26
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
