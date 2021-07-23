Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinetops (NC) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pinetops

Posted by 
Pinetops (NC) Weather Channel
Pinetops (NC) Weather Channel
 10 days ago

PINETOPS, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0b5hJZ0p00

  • Friday, July 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Pinetops (NC) Weather Channel

Pinetops (NC) Weather Channel

Pinetops, NC
88
Followers
506
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Pinetops#Newsbreak#Nws
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy