Genoa City, WI

Genoa City Daily Weather Forecast

Genoa City (WI) Weather Channel
Genoa City (WI) Weather Channel
GENOA CITY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V0u9X_0b5hJUbC00

  • Friday, July 23

    Haze

    • High 87 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, July 24

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, July 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, July 26

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tuesday sun alert in Genoa City — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(GENOA CITY, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Genoa City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

